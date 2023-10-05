ADVERTISEMENT

Handcuffs not far away for Kejriwal: BJP

October 05, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Party spokesperson accuses Delhi CM of being the ‘kingpin’ of the alleged excise policy scam

The Hindu Bureau

Members and supporters of BJP protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal near the AAP office in on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party office here on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over the excise policy case.

During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Mr. Kejriwal of being the “kingpin” of the alleged scam and said that “handcuffs are not far away” from him.

Mr. Bhatia added that Dinesh Arora, one of the accused in the case, had told the Enforcement Directorate that he had paid a bribe of ₹32 lakh by cheque to Mr. Kejriwal at his residence in the presence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

“His [Mr. Kejriwal’s] right hand Manish Sisodia has been languishing in jail for the past several months. Both his hands are involved in corruption. It’s Kejriwal who forces his MPs and ministers to commit corruption to fill his coffers,” the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said, “Those who claimed to be staunchly honest are now being exposed before the public.”

