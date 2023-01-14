HamberMenu
Hand grenades found in house of 2 held over links with terror outfits: Delhi Police

Traces of human blood were also found at the rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area

January 14, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Days after two people were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Saturday.

Traces of human blood were also found at their residence, police said.

The accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, were arrested by the cell on Thursday over their suspected links with terror organisations and involvement in heinous crimes

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the accused were produced in court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody.

"During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered,” Ms. Nalwa said.

She said, “Traces of human blood have also been found by the FSL team."

The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital. Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police had said.

Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding Naushad had been associated with terror outfit 'Harkat ul-Ansar'.

Jagga is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.

