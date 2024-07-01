Half the work complete, aim to launch Phase 4 of Delhi Metro by 2026, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday that it has finished close 50% of construction on the Phase 4 metro line, and is aiming to launch all three priority corridors under it by 2026.

The 65-km project began in 2019, but faced multiple challenges due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and delays in regulatory permissions.

“At present, over 50% progress has already been achieved on all three corridors. On the Majlis Park–Maujpur section, about 80% civil work has been done. Tunnelling work is in progress on various stretches of the Aerocity–Tughlakabad (Golden Line) and Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg (Magenta Line) corridors,” a senior DMRC official said.

According to the official, a segment from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension on the Magenta Line is nearing completion and is likely to be opened by August this year. Meanwhile, the Majlis Park–Maujpur corridor is expected to be launched next year, and other sections will be opened by 2026.

“Two more corridors under Phase 4 — Inderlok–Indraprashtra and Saket G Block–Lajpat Nagar — have also received approval and are being processed,” he said.