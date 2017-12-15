Half of beds at GB Pant for city residents

Half the beds at the Delhi government’s super-specialty G B Pant Hospital will be reserved for city residents requiring specialised treatment, said an order issued by the Health Department.
As per the order, “It has been decided that 50% of the total beds shall be reserved for patients who fulfil the following conditions — they must be residents of Delhi, they should have been referred by another Delhi government hospital and the admission should be required for specialised treatment or for planned surgeries.” The order says the facility seeks to provide timely treatment for patients from Delhi.
