Half-naked man tries to pull woman inside bus

NEW DELHI

13 February 2022 00:56 IST

A half-naked man tried to pull a 23-year-old woman inside a bus in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, the police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the woman, a resident of Rajouri Garden, reported the matter on Friday night. She said that she was walking in the service lane when she noticed a half-naked man following her. The accused eventually got closer and tried to pull her inside an empty bus. The woman, however, managed to escape and informed the police about the incident.

The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Advertising

Advertising