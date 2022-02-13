Delhi

Half-naked man tries to pull woman inside bus

A half-naked man tried to pull a 23-year-old woman inside a bus in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, the police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the woman, a resident of Rajouri Garden, reported the matter on Friday night. She said that she was walking in the service lane when she noticed a half-naked man following her. The accused eventually got closer and tried to pull her inside an empty bus. The woman, however, managed to escape and informed the police about the incident.

The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2022 12:57:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/half-naked-man-tries-to-pull-woman-inside-bus/article38421063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY