Half-day at Delhi govt. offices tomorrow, AIIMS to run only critical care services till 2.30 p.m.

January 21, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Meat traders urged to remain shut on Monday to respect religious sentiments

The Hindu Bureau

All departments at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences will remain closed till 2.30 p.m. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In view of the celebrations accompanying the Pran Pratishtha (idol consecration) ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple on Monday, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has allowed all Delhi government offices to remain closed till 2.30 p.m., Raj Niwas sources said on Saturday.

The closure of offices had been proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to a Raj Niwas official, Mr. Saxena approved the proposal for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), too, announced that all departments at the hospital, excluding “critical clinical services”, will remain closed on Monday till 2.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Meat Merchant Association appealed to traders selling meat in the city to remain shut on Monday to maintain social harmony and respect religious sentiments on the day of the ceremony.

Many restaurants and eateries will also be refraining from selling meat products on Monday.

