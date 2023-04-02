Haj panel asked to vacate office, its chief seeks L-G’s help

April 02, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Saturday sought the Lieutenant-Govenor’s intervention after the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) issued the panel a notice to vacate its office over rental dues.

Sharing a copy of the March 23 notice, the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the Delhi government, which controls DUSIB.

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said the move reeked of “political bias” since the ruling Aam Aadmi Party could not elect a chairperson of its choice for the Haj panel.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government.

Stating that it was issued “only on the grounds of non-payment of rent”, a DUSIB member said, “The recent notice was a reminder. Multiple notices have been sent before, even as early as July 2022.”

Rented out by the board, the Haj panel’s office is in Haj Manzil building, located at central Delhi’s Turkman Gate.

Ms. Ilmi claimed, “For the last eight years, the chair of the Haj committee was an AAP member, who never paid the rent of this building in almost a decade, which has now accumulated to ₹1.31 crore.”

After Ms. Jahan was elected as the panel’s chairperson in February, AAP leaders had accused L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena of paving the way for her appointment by “unconstitutionally” replacing the committee members without consulting the elected government.

The L-G had earlier in January constituted the committee, drawing a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Haj committee consists of six members — an MP (Gautam Gambhir), two MLAs (AAP’s Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus), a councillor (Congress’s Naziya Danish), an expert on Islamic theology (Mohammad Saad), and a member from Muslim voluntary organisations in the field of public administration, finance, education, social work or culture (Ms. Jahan).

Calling the notice “regrettable”, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP considers Muslims only as a vote bank.”