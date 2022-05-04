Hail, light rain in Delhi bring relief from heatwave

A hailstorm accompanied by rain lashed several pasts of the Capital on Wednesday bringing the much-needed relief from the heat. The maximum temperature recorded was 39.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal for the season.

The hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds first lashed parts of west Delhi around 2 p.m. and then spread to other parts of the city.

This season (starting March 1), the Capital has received only 0.3 mm of rainfall with one rainy day in April which is a 99% departure from normal for the season so far, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

April is usually dotted with frequent western disturbances bringing showers to the Capital, keeping the heat at bay. This season, however, the absence of these western disturbances have had the city in the grip of a prolonged heatwave.

While Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Palam and the Ridge received only traces of rain, areas such as Pitampura, Ayanagar, Faridabad received 7.5 mm, 2.4 mm and 2.5 mm of rain respectively till 6.30 p.m.

The forecast for Thursday reads “partly cloudy sky with a possibility of thundery development”. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 40 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.