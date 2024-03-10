‘Had Lord Ram existed in this era, BJP would have sent ED and CBI after him’

March 10, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said two models of governance were prevalent in the country today — vikas [development], practised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and vinash [destruction], exemplified by the BJP.

Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the 2024-25 budget, which was tabled in the House earlier this week, Mr. Kejriwal said while AAP works for the welfare of the people, the BJP works to eliminate the Opposition and topple governments.

“Had Lord Ram existed in this era, the BJP would have sent ED and CBI after him and put a gun to his head and asked if he were joining the BJP or going to jail,” the Chief Minister said.

The comments prompted outrage from the BJP MLAs, who returned to the Assembly after a gap of 17 days following the annulment of their suspension by the High Court on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the CM’s remark was objectionable and that Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not give the BJP MLAs an opportunity to express their views.

‘Want me in jail’

Mr. Kejriwal highlighted works done by his government over the past 10 years and said he hoped that former Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody, would present Delhi’s next budget.

“A part of the BJP’s vinash model is to stop the good work being done by the Opposition parties in the country. They see AAP as a threat due to its growing popularity. That is why they want to put me in jail and stop the schemes that we have started, which the people of Delhi are benefitting from,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that the BJP often says, “Modi nahi to kaun? [If not Modi, then who], but if the BJP puts all the Opposition leaders in jail, then who will be left to challenge him anyway?

“People must decide whether they want the country’s development or destruction. Delhi’s public must come together to punish the BJP and expel them from the city permanently,” the CM said.

‘Oppn. silenced’

“Kejriwal should know every time he takes Lord Ram’s name while talking about ED, he hurts the sentiments of crores of voters who are all devotees of Lord Ram,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Mr. Bidhuri accused the Speaker of deliberately silencing the Opposition’s voice.

“The Kejriwal government is aware that the BJP MLAs will expose the shortcomings in the budget during the discussion. Thus, for the first time in the history of the Assembly, the Opposition was barred from expressing its views,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

In response, Mr. Goel said that he had always given the BJP MLAs more time than they would “rightfully” get based on their numbers, but that the Opposition legislators engaged in disrupting the House proceedings.

“Even today, the conduct of BJP legislators during the session was disruptive, leading to chaos and interruption of the legislative proceedings. They disrupted the CM’s address repeatedly,” the Speaker said.

“Any perceived bias in my attitude towards them is unfounded and without merit,” he added.