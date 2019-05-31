Hackers post beef recipes on Delhi BJP website

The website of the BJP’s Delhi unit was hacked on Thursday evening while the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet was under way.

The party’s name was changed to ‘Beef Janata Party’ on the website with the hackers, identifying themselves as “SHADOW_V1P3R”. However, the party was caught unawares of the hacking of the website before deciding to pull it down as it investigated what had happened.

The hackers, meanwhile, uploaded different beef recipes, including beef fry, beef curry and south Indian beef curry, on the website along with photos. The site was found to be hacked around 7 p.m. and it was shut down by around 7.45 p.m.

On the main tab of the website (delhi.bjp.org), the options were changed to “about beef”, “beef items” and “beef leadership”. The BJP was unaware of the hack and Twitter updates on the right side of the website showed different Ministers taking oath.

On a window of the website, the party’s name was changed to “Beef Janata Party”, while the name on the homepage was correct. Around 7.45 p.m., the website was no longer accessible and a message “We’ll be back soon!” was displayed.

“We have taken cognizance of the matter and the site has been brought down for taking corrective measures. The party will approach the police only after ascertaining whether a technical glitch is to blame or it was deliberately hacked,” Delhi BJP IT cell and media in-charge Pratyush Kanth said.