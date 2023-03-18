ADVERTISEMENT

H3N2 scare: Delhi govt. advises precaution but wearing masks not mandatory yet

March 18, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi governmetn has advised senior citizens and children to take special care. | Photo Credit: File

In the wake of rising cases of H3N2 influenza and COVID-19 in some States, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday advised senior citizens and children to take special precautions. The Minister said not many cases of influenza have been reported in Delhi but the government was fully prepared to deal with any situation.

“We do not need to panic or worry but just have to be careful and responsible. Patients with flu-like symptoms and those with severe respiratory complaints will be monitored in the OPD and IPD of hospitals in all districts of Delhi to ensure early screening,” the Minister said. He added that “if early rising trends are seen anywhere, they will be detected well in time and the government will soon launch an awareness drive as well”.

Mr. Bharadwaj also said the government has no plan for making masks mandatory. The focus is on taking precautionary measures such as avoiding public places, washing hands etc., he added.

The Delhi government in its advisory said the symptoms of influenza are similar to those of coronavirus and the prevention measures are also the same. “In such a situation, people should avoid going to crowded places. If you have a cough and a cold, do not touch things in public places. Keep washing your hands from time to time. Do not put your hands on your nose, eyes, mouth,” the advisory read.

Related Topics

Delhi / health

