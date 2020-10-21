Gymkhana Club’s bar licence cancelled

New Delhi

21 October 2020 02:07 IST

The bar licence of Gymkhana Club has been cancelled for allegedly selling liquor during the lockdown in violation of guidelines as well as other infractions, read an official order.

On September 17, the Excise Department had inspected the premises and found a bar sub-store, which had no approval from the department.

A hearing was conducted following which a decision was taken to suspend the club’s bar licence, said officials.

Deputy Excise Commissioner Ranjeet Singh issued the cancellation order on Monday while stating that liquor was issued in April and May to various people, including Delhi Police personnel.