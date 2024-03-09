Gym trainer’s father was plotting to kill son for past 4 months, say Delhi police

March 09, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death on his wedding eve by his father, the police on Friday said the accused had been plotting to kill his son for the past four months.

Rang Lal, 54, told the police that he was extremely unhappy with his son’s “extravagant lifestyle and bad behaviour” towards him. He, along with three other associates who were paid ₹75,000 to commit the crime, stabbed the 29-year-old at least 15 times, leading to his death, the police said. The deceased was a gym trainer by profession and elder of the accused’s two sons.

The police were alerted of the crime when a PCR call was received at 12.30 a.m. on the intervening night of March 6 and 7 at Tigri police station, regarding a murder at Raju Park in Devli Extension. Upon reaching the spot, police teams rushed the victim, Gaurav Singhal, to Max Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased had multiple stab injuries made with a sharp weapon on his face, head, back, and other body parts, police said.

An investigation launched to probe the matter revealed that the deceased’s father was absconding, and had switched off his phone. Family members of the deceased were questioned by the police, and local sources were deployed, police said, leading teams to trace the accused to Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The police added that after Rajasthan Police was informed of the matter and teams were dispatched from Delhi, the accused was nabbed, and over ₹15 lakh was recovered from him.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder, and said that he, along with three other associates who were paid ₹75,000, committed the crime. He disclosed that he was unhappy with his son’s extravagant lifestyle and disobedience,” DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

“He [accused] also said that apparently, his wife had supported their son, which had angered him further. He had been planning to kill his son for the past three to four months, and carried out the plan with three accomplices just a day before his wedding. They used scissors, a knife, and an iron rod to attack him. The accomplices, who are between the ages of 22 and 25, are residents of the same locality,” the officer said, adding that the accused had not been formally educated and earned money by renting out some property owned by him.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and a thorough investigation has been launched.