Gym trainer shot dead in Dwarka photocopy shop; manhunt on

A gym trainer was shot dead in broad daylight in Dwarka’s Najafgarh, three days after a gang war broke out in the district, the police said on Tuesday.

They have registered a case and begun probe.

A senior officer said 27-year-old Mohit More from Bahadurgarh had come to meet a friend when the incident took place.

Social media followers

He had lakhs of social media followers on a video sharing application and thousands on a photo-sharing one.

The police said they received a PCR call at 5. 15 p.m. regarding firing at a photocopy shop.

“On reaching the spot, the team was told that three men walked inside the shop and shot at Mohit,” the officer said.

The unidentified accused had come on a two-wheeler and two of them were wearing helmets, said sources.

They parked the vehicle outside and went inside the shop.

They fired more than five rounds at Mohit and sped off, sources added.

The police said personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

Sources said Mohit used to work as gym trainer in Najafgarh and also had a house nearby where he often stayed.

He is survived by his mother and brother; his father passed away a few years ago, they said.

The friend who he had come to meet at the photocopy shop informed police.

On Sunday evening, two wanted criminals were shot dead after a gun battle on a busy road beneath Dwarka Mor metro station.

While one was shot dead by criminals who had come in a car, another was killed by an officer posted in PCR unit nearby.