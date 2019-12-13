Gym trainer kills medical store owner, arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a medical store owner following an argument between the two over money in south-west Delhi’s Palam, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said that the accused has been identified as Neeraj Gupta alias Khali, a resident of Dabri, who works as a gym trainer in Chanakyapuri. He allegedly killed Sanjeev Kumar, a medical store owner in Mahaveer Enclave, on December 7.

The police said that on December 7, they received a call around 11 p.m. regarding an incident of firing at a medical store. When they reached the spot, they were told that the injured had been shifted to a hospital.

The victim told the police that a customer had come to his shop to buy a medicine and an argument broke out between them over the price. The customer then took out a pistol and shot at him, the victim said. A case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) was then registered.

The victim succumbed to the bullet injury in his stomach the next day after which IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) was added.

The police identified the accused after scanning the CCTV footage of the incident. On December 9, they received a tip-off that the accused would be travelling from Sadh Nagar and flee to Raipur. A trap was laid and he was arrested from Sagarpur. A revolver with 10 live cartridges and a bike was seized from him, the police added.