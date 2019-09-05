Gym trainer arrested for killing ‘abusive’ father

A 27-year-old gym trainer was arrested from Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan for allegedly killing his father, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Amit Kumar, a resident of Khera Dabur village, claimed that his father often hurled abuses at him and he was irritated over this, they said.

On August 27, Ashok Kumar (52) was found shot dead in the village. During inquiry, it was found that the victim’s son had shot him over a domestic issue, a senior police officer said.

“On Tuesday, the police laid a trap after receiving a tip-off and Amit was arrested,” said Anto Alphonse, DCP (Dwarka).

Amit was planning to meet a friend in his village to arrange money so that he could flee to Nepal, the police said, adding that a pistol, 14 live cartridges and a bike were recovered from his possession.

Interrogation revealed that Amit had been working as a freelance bouncer and was permanently engaged as a trainer at a local gym. He claimed that his father was very abusive, even in front of his children and women of the family.

On August 27, Ashok confronted his son over some domestic issue but when he did not pay heed, he started abusing Amit and his minor daughters.

Meanwhile, Amit took out a pistol and shot his father when he was playing cards with his friends and fled to Haryana, the DCP said.