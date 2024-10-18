Gym owner’s murder: police teams from Delhi, U.P. arrest second shooter from Mathura

In a joint operation, the police forces of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday arrested a sharpshooter from Mathura wanted for the murder of a gym owner in Greater Kailash 1, said an officer.

Yogesh alias Raju, a resident of U.P.’s Badaun, is accused of working for Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs.

His associate Madhur alias Ayaan was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell following an encounter in Narela on October 12.

Suspected gang war case

Raju and Madhur allegedly shot dead 35-year-old Nadir Shah outside his gym on September 12 in a suspected incident of gang war. Shah was accused of involvement in several criminal cases, including those pertaining to robbery and attempt to murder.

A senior officer said the Special Cell received a tip-off about Raju’s presence in Mathura, following which a trap was laid in coordination with the local police. The suspect was seen riding a motorcycle on the service road of the Agra-Mathura highway near the Baad railway station around 4 a.m. “On seeing the police teams, Raju opened fire. He fired three rounds while the police team fired two in self-defence,” said the officer.

‘Injured in retaliatory fire’

The accused sustained a gunshot injury in his left leg and has been admitted to the hospital, the officer also said.

A .32 bore pistol with seven live cartridges, three empty shells and a motorcycle without a registration plate were recovered from the spot.

Superintendent of Police (Mathura City) Arvind Kumar said a case has been registered against Raju in Mathura under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 317 (possession of stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

He added that more than half a dozen criminal cases are registered against him in the State’s Badaun and Kasganj districts, besides Delhi.

