Gym owner shot dead in Delhi 

December 31, 2022 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - New Delhi

A 40-year-old gym owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his gym in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar area on Friday night, the police said on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The victim, Mahendra Agarwal, owner of Energie gym, was shot dead at 7.45 p.m., by two to three assailants who entered his office. The locals informed the police after they heard gunfire.

According to a senior police officer, three to four shots were fired at him. The men entered the building and went straight to his office. He said that the victim died on the spot because of a shot fired at him in the head. The accused then fled on their bikes taking the DVR footage of the gym.

While the police have found a footage where the accused could be seen entering and leaving the building, and one of them could be seen waving his weapon, the family has still not raised any kind of allegations.

The police said that the motive behind the murder is still unclear, however, they’re suspecting an extortion bid or an old enmity related to either business or personal life. “We’re looking into all angles to understand why we was murdered,” DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

According to the police, Mr. Agarwal owns five to six gyms and wellness centres in Preet Vihar, along with shops for import and gym equipment. He is survived by his wife and two children - a son and daughter. The police is interrogating all the family members.

According to Mr Agarwal’s nephew, Ravi Kumar, the assailants were aware regarding his whereabouts. “He had a fixed office time, he went to office around 11 am and usually came back around 7-8 pm, he was a family man,” he said.

Mr Kumar added that around 45 staff members were usually present at the gym, where the incident took place, but post 6 pm, only seven to eight members are left. “The attackers knew that only a few staff members would be present, he became an easy target,” he said.

Another nephew, Dr L.K. Agarwal said that the attackers threatened the staff members, “they came looking for the CCTV cameras but took the DVR instead.”

“We don’t suspect any old rivalry because he was a simple man who had a jolly behaviour with everybody,” Mr Agarwal said.

Mr. Agarwal added that their family hails from Rajasthan. They have been living in Delhi since the last 20 years.

Vinodini Malviya, a neighbor at the deceased’s flat in Mandawali, said that he was a “fitness enthusiast.” She said that Mr Mahendra would often be seen playing football with his children and other children at the apartment complex ground.

“Even at this age he would set an example of his fitness,” she said. She added that the deceased’s daughter is currently preparing for CA and his son is in Class X.

