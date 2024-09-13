Gym owner shot dead by bikers in South Delhi's Greater Kailash; gang war suspected

In a suspected case of gang war, a 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at the posh neighbourhood of south Delhi's Greater Kailash area last night, officials on Friday (September 13, 2024) said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday detained six people in connection with the case as jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members are suspected to be involved in the murder.

The police have also suspected the involvement of gangsters from northeast Delhi, sources said.

Victim faced criminal cases

The victim identified as Nadir Shah, who was facing previous criminal cases, including robberies and attempt to murder, used to run a gym in partnership in Greater Kailash Part 1.

Shah received three to four bullets in a firing done by a person. He was talking to someone outside his Sharx Gym when he was shot with multiple bullets at about 10.44 pm, police said.

A CCTV of the incident surfaced on the social media in which Shah could be seen talking with a person when one of the attackers walked towards him and opened fire at close range.

The attacker fled, as police suspect, on a motorbike on which his associate was waiting for him.

Gangster takes responsibility

Minutes after the incident, a purported social media post from an account in the name of gangster Rohit Godara took the responsibility of Shah's shooting.

The post stated that "shooting has been instructed by a jailed criminal Sameer Baba because Shah was troubling in their business. Whoever will support our rival and trouble us will be shot like this".

The post also mentioned the names of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's associates "Rohit Godara, Goly Brar, Gogi gang and Kala Rana gang".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that an information was received regarding firing at GK 1, adding one person was injured and taken to the Max Hospital.

The police personnel on reaching the spot found some bullet projectiles and empty cartridges.

On enquiry, it was found that Nadir Shah, a resident of CR Park, had suffered bullet injuries, police said.

"The attackers came on a two wheeler, fired on him and ran away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead," Mr. Chauhan said, adding he had received around five bullets.

The investigations are on from all possible angles, he added.

The police suspect a case of rivalry but did not rule out the possibility of a gang war.

