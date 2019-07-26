Delhi Gym owner shot at by unidentified man

A 45-year-old gym owner was allegedly shot at by an unidentified man in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Thursday, the police said.

The victim, Rahul Gupta, a resident of Naveen Shahdara, runs a gym in partnership with his brother-in-law. He is also a distributor of a washing powder, they said.

The incident was reported to the police around 9.30 a.m., the police said.

They said that Mr. Gupta was entering the gym after parking his car outside, when a man shot at him from a distance and fled. The accused was wearing helmet.

Mr. Gupta sustained a bullet injury in the stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger, the police added.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the suspect, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said.

The police suspect personal enmity to be the motive behind the murder attempt, the officer said.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to identify the accused and find out the route taken by him while escaping, the police said.