Gym owner murder: Sharpshooter arrested after encounter with police in Delhi

Published - October 13, 2024 05:46 am IST - New Delhi

Madhur alias Ayaan, a resident of Kabir Nagar, sustained bullet injuries in both his legs in the exchange of fire and was admitted to a hospital, the police officials said

PTI

Police personnel during investigation after a gym owner was shot dead by two bike borne assailants, in Greater Kailash area of New Delhi on September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs allegedly involved in the murder of a gym owner was arrested following an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Cell in the Narela area in New Delhi on Saturday (October 12, 2024), officials said.

Madhur alias Ayaan, a resident of Kabir Nagar, sustained bullet injuries in both his legs in the exchange of fire and was admitted to a hospital, the police officials said.

Madhur and his associate Raju allegedly shot dead 35-year-old Nadir Shah outside his gym in Greater Kailash 1 on September 12. Shah was facing criminal cases, including those of robbery and attempt to murder, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., a Special Cell team received a tip-off about the movement of Madhur on the Narela-Bawana road. The team laid a trap and signalled Madhur, who was on a motorcycle, to stop near a housing complex around 9 p.m. However, on seeing the police team, he opened fire at it, an officer said.

The police team retaliated. A total of 11 rounds were fired from both sides, he said.

"In this shootout, Madhur sustained bullet injuries in his right knee and left ankle. A bullet fired by the accused hit Sub-Inspector Adesh Kumar, who was wearing a bulletproof jacket," the officer said.

A .32 semi-automatic pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered from the spot. A Honda Hornet, on which Madhur was travelling, was also seized, he said.

Efforts are being made to nab Raju, police said.

Related Topics

Delhi / murder / police

