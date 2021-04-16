Gym owner, accomplice booked for beating up on-duty policeman

NEW DELHI

16 April 2021 00:45 IST

Policemen in video suspended for not informing their seniors

The police have registered a case against a gym owner and his accomplices and have also suspended two policemen a day after a video surfaced online purportedly showing one of the on-duty policeman being assaulted by them, the police said said on Thursday.

Two policemen in the video, identified as Sushil and Ravinder, have been suspended for allegedly not informing senior officers about the alleged incident.

The policeman was assaulted on April 1 in Uttam Nagar. The video purportedly shows the policeman, identified as Sushil, being abused and assaulted by a man along with his accomplice, the police said. Another policeman Ravinder, can also be seen trying to stop the gym owner in the video, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Personal security officer

Sushil, presently posted at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station, was earlier posted as the personnel security officer (PSO) to a person named Sanjay Gupta, a property dealer by profession. The police said that Ravinder was the current PSO of Mr. Gupta.

On April 1, Sushil and Mr. Gupta’s relative named Ashwani got into an argument following which the policeman was allegedly abused and beaten up by Mr. Gupta’s younger brother Rinku and his accomplice Kaku.

“When the PCR team reached the spot, the policemen denied about any incident of assault and had said that the matter was settled. In a way, they tried to mislead the police,” a police officer said.

Extortion cases

The police said two cases of extortion were registered by Mr. Gupta in 2016 and 2018 respectively after which he was provided PSOs.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “The Delhi police takes such matters very seriously. A case was registered in the matter against Rinku Gupta, Ashwani and Kaku. The investigation is in progress and teams have been sent to arrest the absconding accused.”

The PSOs provided to Mr. Gupta have been withdrawn, he said, adding further investigation is under way.