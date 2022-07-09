Gyanvapi: Plea for Hindu prayers inside mosque adjourned to July 14

A fast-track civil court in Varanasi on Friday continued the hearing on an application seeking permission to pray inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises, at least until the main civil dispute in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple matter is decided.

Civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Kumar Pandey's fast-track court heard submissions on Friday from Jitender Singh Visen, who is legally representing the applicant Kiran Singh, who had filed the application as the next friend of the Hindu deity. After the hearing, the court adjourned the matter till July 14.

Mr. Singh is also the chief of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), and is also legally representing Rakhi Singh, one of the five original plaintiffs in the civil dispute over the land on which the mosque stands today.

In his application, Mr. Singh has argued that the main civil dispute is currently being heard by the concerned district judge as directed by the Supreme Court and that the proceedings might take a considerable time to conclude. He added that in the meantime, the right to worship of Hindus should not be kept in abeyance and so sought permission to pray inside the premises till the civil dispute is decided.

Mr. Singh had also filed an application in the matter, seeking an injunction to stop Muslims from praying inside the mosque premises, arguing it would amount to an insult to Hindu worshippers.

Last month, Mr. Singh had a falling out with Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who is representing four of the five women plaintiffs in the civil suit, and decided to go his own way and use the legal team of his organisation VVSS to make his submissions on behalf of Rakhi Singh, his niece and the fifth plaintiff.

The next hearing in the civil suit is scheduled for July 12.