Gusty winds of 40 kmph provide relief from heat

NEW DELHI

31 March 2021 00:04 IST

Strong winds between 30-40 kmph to continue today

Strong winds, gusting up to 40 kmph, swept across the Capital on Tuesday with several parts of the city experiencing dust storms in the afternoon. It brought some relief to the residents.

The maximum temperature settled at 37.9° Celsius, which was six degrees above normal for this time of the year, while the minimum settled at 19° Celsius, which was one degree above normal for this time the year.

Though the temperatures were still higher than normal, it was cooler than the 40.1° Celsius recorded on Monday, which was eight degrees above normal making it the hottest day in March in the past 76 years.

The last time the temperature in March was higher was on March 31, 1945, when Delhi recorded a maximum of 40.5° Celsius.

The forecast for March 31 reads mainly clear sky with strong dust-raising winds between 30-40 kmph during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36° and 18° Celsius respectively.