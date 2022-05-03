Gurugram witnesses huge Id turnout at mosques due to reduced open spaces for prayers

Extra sessions were held to accommodate the devotees at several mosques

The mosques across the Millennium City witnessed higher turnout this year on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr on Tuesday due to reduced number of open spaces for offering of namaz and extra sessions were held to accommodate the devotees.

The prayers were conducted for around three hours in the morning amid tight security at a dozen mosques and half-a-dozen open spaces starting at 6 a.m. and remained peaceful.

Mufti Mohammad Saleem Qasmi, president, Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, Gurugram, said an announcement was made for four prayer sessions at Choma Masjid in Palam Vihar anticipating huge turnout, but the management was forced to conduct the fifth session as well. Mr. Qasmi said a large number of devotees were turned away since it was not possible to conduct more sessions. “Even after the fifth session, the turnout was so huge that two more sessions could be held, but we asked the devotees to go back and offer prayers at their homes. Around 1,500 devotees offered prayers in each session. Earlier, we conducted prayers only thrice and the attendance in the third session was usually thin,” said Mr. Qasmi.

He said that around 30 open spaces were available for offering of namaz last year and therefore the turnout at the mosques was usually low. The offering of namaz at open spaces was reduced from 30-odd places to around half-a-dozen last year following strong protests by Hindu outfits.

The devotees could be seen making a beeline outside Choma Masjid even before the first session of prayer at 6.05 a.m. Though each session lasted for around 15 minutes, the mosque management kept a gap of 15 minutes between two successive sessions for better crowd management.

Mr. Qasmi said a written request was made to the Police Commissioner on Monday for adequate security outside the mosques and at open spaces to avoid any untoward incident. “The posters of the movie The Kashmir Files, and Bhagva Gurugram (Saffron Gurugram) have come up in the city over the past few days. We, therefore, demanded adequate security to prevent miscreants from disturbing communal harmony. The local Station House Officer along with his team reached the mosque before the devotees gathered for the prayers,” the cleric said.

Around 25,000 devotees offered prayers at Rajiv Chowk Idgah, which witnesses the maximum turnout on the occasion of Id every year, in two sessions. Besides the one-and-a-half acre of Idgah premises, an individual owning half-an-acre of land adjoining the mosque also offered it for the prayers. Though the community had requested for installation of loudspeakers at Idgah during the prayers for better crowd management, the permission did not come through.

Aslam Khan, chairman, Haryana Anjuman Charitable Trust, said six prayer sessions were to be held at the Anjuman Mosque in view of the large number of devotees, though only four were held last year. Situated in Sector 57, this lone mosque on the government allocated land in New Gurugram caters to almost half of the city’s municipal area spread across South and East zones and a large section of the floating population commuting to the Millennium City daily for work at private firms, shops and malls on Golf Course Road, Rajesh Pilot Road, Cyber City, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and the DLF areas. The court has stayed construction at the mosque in an ongoing case.

“Not just that the open spaces have been reduced this year, the Muslim population too is growing making it difficult to accommodate the growing number of devotees each passing year, especially because the construction has been stalled,” said Mr. Khan.