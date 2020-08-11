Gurugram to open places of worship

GURUGRAM

11 August 2020 23:26 IST

The Gurugram district administration has allowed opening of all religious places from Wednesday onwards, coinciding with the “Janmasthami” celebrations.

In compliance with the directions of Additional Chief Secretary, Home, the district administration has allowed worship in all religious places in Gurugram, subject to operators of shrines complying with certain conditions, including maintaining social distancing, crowd management and enforcing the wearing of face masks among the devotees. District Magistrate, Amit Khatri, in the orders, gave an exhaustive list of 20-odd terms and conditions to be followed by the operators of the shrines.

