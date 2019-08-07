Gurugram suffers another road cave-in

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning led to another road cave-in in the Millennium City forcing the closure of Shankar Chowk underpass. It also led to waterlogging and traffic jams leaving office-goers and schoolchildren inconvenienced.

The cave-in near Shankar Chowk underpass comes close on the heels of structural damage to the newly-constructed right-turn underpass on Mehrauli Gurugram Road. Earlier, Hero Honda Chowk flyover and Rampur flyover were also damaged raising doubts over the construction quality.

Motorists advised

The Shankar Chowk underpass, connecting Ambience Mall to IFFCO Chowk, was shut down to the traffic due to road damage.

The traffic police advised the motorists coming from the direction of Ambience Mall to reach IFFCO Chowk via Sikanderpur and MG Road passing through Cyber City. Besides, waterlogging was reported from across the city, including Signature Towers, IFFCO Chowk metro station, MG Road, MDI Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Sheetal Mata Road, AIT Chowk, Golf Course Road, Sector 46, Sector 15 Part-II and the road outside Artemis Hospital, among others.

The rain during the morning rush hours led to slowing down of traffic due to waterlogged roads and breaking down of vehicles in the middle of the roads causing a harrowing time to commuters.

“It usually takes me 30 minutes to reach my son’s school in Sector 62 from my home. But due to slow traffic outside Artemis Hospital and traffic jam near Sector 56 that it took me double the usual time. There were no traffic policemen around to manage the traffic,” said Brahm Parkash, a Sector 15 Part-II resident.

In Palam Vihar, a tree uprooted and fell on three cars parked underneath, but there were no injuries.

According to the district administration, Gurugram received only 2 mm rainfall.