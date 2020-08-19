Gurugram ‘submerges’ after heavy rain

Municipal commissioner accepts responsibility, says ‘huge scope for improvement’

Flood-like situation was witnessed in several parts of the Millennium City on Wednesday after incessant rain in the morning. Within a few hours, the city recorded 120 mm of rainfall, the highest amount this monsoon.

Six underpasses, including three in DLF area, had to be shut. Water also entered several condominiums, trapping the residents inside.

One electrocuted

Retired executive engineer Ashok Bakshi, a resident of Sector 28, died of electrocution after water entered his house, causing short circuit.

Sector 28 RWA member Amit Mittal claimed that there was around 4-5 foot-deep water in the residential area and engines of around 100 cars were seized.

He said that basements in all houses and the construction sites were inundated.

Dramatic pictures of flooded underpasses, submerged vehicles, people wading through waist-deep water, policemen pushing vehicles and resident rowing boats on the flooded roads were posted on social media.

Gurugram Municipal Commissioner Vinay Pratap told The Hindu that he took full responsibility for “whatever had happened” and accepted that there was “a huge scope for improvement”, but claimed that a lot had been done since the 2016 gridlock and the situation today was nowhere close to it.

‘We responded well’

“Despite the heaviest rainfall of the season, there were no traffic jams. We responded well to the situation. Except a few places, waterlogging was cleared at majority of the points in a few hours time,” said Mr. Singh.

Three underpasses on Raghvendra Road, a signal-free stretch through DLF area from Shankar Chowk to AIT Chowk, were inundated and had to be shut for traffic; the longest among them near DLF Phase-I Rapid metro station was filled to the top.

DLF officials, not willing to be named, said the pump sets could not handle the massive volumes of water and the underpass was submerged.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to pump out the water.The unidirectional underpasses on MG Road, near Medanta Hospital and under the Cyber City Rapid metro station were also flooded.

Around six-km-long stretch on NH-48 was hit due to flooding of service lanes on both sides of the road near Narsinghpur village. It took around six hours to restore normal traffic.