Gurugram student wins APJ Abdul Kalam Ignited Minds Children Creativity and Innovation Award 2023-24

A Class XI student of The Shri Ram School, Gurugram, has won the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ignited Minds Children Creativity and Innovation Award 2023-24 for his invention of a machine that aims to help epilepsy patients battle the disease in a better way.

14-year-old Saiansh Tapuriah, one of the 14 awardees selected from 16,570 children from across the country, invented a wearable device for epilepsy patients, which sends an alarm on their caregiver’s mobile phone as soon as the patient has a seizure.

Saiansh has created a prototype for his innovation and is working towards reducing the cost of the device so that it can be afforded by the common people.

He has also won the Young Creator League Award of Plaksha University for the same innovation.

The teenager has also worked on various environmental projects aiming to reduce air and environmental pollution.