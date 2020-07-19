Gurugram society residents allege poor construction; complaint lodged

GURUGRAM

19 July 2020

‘Residents did not adhere to condominium guidelines while undertaking modifications’

Bathroom and kitchen fittings in at least three flats of Emaar Palm Hills in Sector 77 here came loose and fell dangerously over the past few months in separate incidents, prompting allegations of substandard construction from the residents.

Minor injuries

In a recent case, a kitchen cabinet came off in a flat, two days ago and fell on the hands of the resident causing minor injuries. The resident, Uttam Biswas, lodged a formal complaint in this connection. Station House Officer, Kherki Daula, Vishal Kumar, said the police are examining whether it was a cognisable offence.

Emaar spokesperson said that the residents undertook modifications in the flats through external contractors and did not adhere to the condominium guidelines. He said that incorrect installation and insufficient holding material led to these incidences.

Mr. Biswas said, that he was washing a grater when the cabinet collapsed with a loud thud and fell on his hand. “The quality of plaster is very inferior. It is all sand. I got the kitchen interiors done from a reputed Bengaluru-based firm in October last year. The plaster on many walls has peeled off at many points,” alleged Mr. Biswas who owns the three-bedroom flat in the condominium.

Another resident, Sanjeev Garg, had a narrow escape when the geyser in his flat crashed on the commode seat breaking it into pieces. “I was lucky as I was standing at a distance,” said Mr. Garg, a chartered accountant, alleging that the construction was of poor quality.

Retired banker, R.P.S. Bedi, claiming to be the first resident at the condominium, said he was sleeping when he heard a loud thud in the kitchen at night. “I went to the kitchen to find that the fan mounted on the wall and the utensils holder had come down crashing. This was seven months ago,” said Mr. Bedi.