Gurugram sets aside 70% ICU beds for virus patients

GURUGRAM

14 April 2021 04:13 IST

This would happen in all public, private hospitals, says Gurugram DM

At least 40% beds in general category and 70% in Intensive Care Unit/ventilator category in all public and private hospitals in Gurugram district would be reserved for the COVID-19 patients in view of sudden surge in cases of the infection, said an order by district administration on Tuesday.

In a two-page order, District Magistrate Yash Garg directed that “at least 40% of total beds capacity of general category and 70% of total bed capacity of ICU/ventilator category of all public/private hospitals” were to be dedicated for the COVID-19 patients with adequate availability of human resource and logistics. The order further said the details about the number of beds available be updated on the web portal https://onemapggm.

gmda.gov.in for “cogent, empirical planning and establishing systematic surveillance at the district level”.

Advertising

Advertising

The order said the district administration was in need of more dedicated COVID ICU and ventilator beds since the number of cases in a single day had crossed the 1,100-mark and there were more than 6,000 active cases.