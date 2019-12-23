Gurugram sees demonstrations in support of Act

Demonstrations and seminars were held at many places across the city on Sunday in support of the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Leading a march in Old Gurugram in support of CAA and NRC, Manav Nav Nirman Sena convener Sumit Sharma said the Opposition was misleading the nation on the issues. He said that CAA was not aimed at taking away anyone’s citizenship, but it was a law to grant citizenship. He also supported the need to implement NRC to identify the infiltrators and throw them out.

Taking a dig at those opposing the law, Mr. Sharma said that most of them did not even know what CAA is. Holding placards expressing support for CAA and NRC, the demonstrators, amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, took out a march starting from Agarwal Dharmshala Chowk passing through the congested Sadar Bazar and the busy Old Railway Road. Accompanied by a posse of policemen, the demonstrators dispersed after reaching the starting point.

Similarly, Shankhnad Foundation, a non-government organisation, organised a march in support of CAA and NRC from Palam Vihar Vyapar Kendra to Rezang La War Memorial. The march saw participation of several local residents, including children.

Seminar on CAA

Similarly, Sanyunkt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti held a seminar to create awareness on CAA and discuss the current situation in the country. The seminar was held at Vivekanand Global School in Sector 7 Extension.

Around half-a-dozen such programmes were held across the city, CID sources said.