Gurugram school murder: juvenile’s bail plea rejected

GURUGRAM

07 March 2020 01:37 IST

He sought 45-day bail to take exams

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday turned down the interim bail plea for the juvenile delinquent accused in the case of murder of a student of a private school here. The juvenile, in an application through his father, had sought interim bail for 45 days to take Class XII exams through National Institute of Open Schooling.

Saying that the “present application was partly allowed”, Judge Arvind Singh Sangwan ordered the Director (Evaluation), National Institute of Open Schooling, New Delhi, to change the centre of examination of the petitioner forthwith. He also ordered necessary arrangement to allow the petitioner to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the exam and take him back to the observation home.

The juvenile had filed the application under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code, read with Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, praying for grant of interim bail from March 10 to April 23 for taking practical and theory exams.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner had taken the plea that the decision with regard to a child/juvenile should be taken in their best interest and that his conduct during apprehension was satisfactory.

The juvenile was lodged at a shelter home in Faridabad after he was apprehended in 2017, but was later shifted to a special home in Karnal.