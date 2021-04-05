Gurugram restricts guests at public gatherings to 200 in indoor spaces

GURUGRAM

05 April 2021 23:49 IST

Not contemplating lockdown, says Haryana Health Minister

A day after the Haryana Disaster Management Authority issued guidelines for public gatherings, the Gurugram administration on Monday restricted the maximum number of guests to 200 in indoor spaces and 500 outdoors.

The police have also been directed to issue at least 1,000 challans daily at crowded places for violating social distancing norms and not wearing masks.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told a Hindi news channel during the day that the government was not contemplating lockdown but stringent restrictions could be imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

District Magistrate (DM) Yash Garg restricted the number of guests at public gatherings inside indoor spaces to a maximum of 50 % of the total capacity of the hall and not more than 200 people.

Permission mandatory

The capacity of the indoor spaces would be specified by urban local body and departments concerned. Similarly, a maximum of 500 people would be allowed in open spaces, said the order. Not more than 50 people can be present at a funeral.

The order made it mandatory for the organisers of the public functions to take prior permission of the DM.

He ordered the municipal officials to issue at least 100 challans per day in each ward.

Dr. Garg also directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrates to procure the calendar for the public functions to be held at marriage places, farmhouses and clubs in their respective areas and conduct surprise visits to check for any violations of Standard Operating Procedures with respect to COVID-19.

He directed the SDMs to issue challans to the violators and initiate action against the owner of the venue.

Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav informed that three lakh people were tested over the past three months and the positivity rate in the district was 7.8%.