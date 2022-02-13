Gurugram restaurant denies entry to wheelchair-bound woman; support pours in online to boycott the place

Manager expressed regret on the restaurant’s Facebook page

An outing with friends on Friday at Cyber Hub here turned out to be a nightmarish experience for a young woman after she was denied entry to a restaurant ‘Raasta Gurgaon’ for being wheelchair-bound.

After the woman shared her ordeal on the micro-blogging site Twitter, the incident ignited debate and furore with calls to boycott the restaurant.

The woman, who identifies herself as Srishti on Twitter, said she was “heartbroken”, “awfully sad” and felt “disgusted”.

“Should I stop going out at all only then? Because apparently I don't belong with others. Because I'm a "disturbance" for others. Because their moods apparently get "ruined" after looking at me. (sic),” said one of her tweets.

The woman had gone to Cyber Hub, a premium food and entertainment destination in DLF Phase-II. After reaching the place, her friend’s elder brother sought a table for four at “Raasta Gurgaon”, but the staff at the desk allegedly ignored them twice. When he asked again, the staff told them that the wheelchair won’t go inside.

“We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn't. We told him that we'd manage, just book us a table. What he said next left all of us shocked for a while. He told us pointing towards me that "andar customers disturb hojaynge" (The customers will get disturbed) and denied us entry, with so much of ease. (sic),” wrote Srishti, recounting the incident.

After a lot of argument, the staff told them to take a table outside. But it being cold, sitting outside was not safe for her. Eventually, the group was asked to leave.

The woman also posted a small video of the conversation between her friend’s brother and the restaurant staff.

A lot of support poured in for her with many sharing their similar stories and calling out to boycott the restaurant.

In a post on the Facebook page of Raasta Gurgaon, the manager expressed deep regret over the incident, adding that they stood for inclusivity and would never want anyone to feel singled out for any reason. The post said the restaurant management had already reached out to the woman to personally apologise and were taking steps internally to heighten sensitivity.