Gurugram residents urged to show restraint, stay indoors

Police Commissioner of Gurugram, Muhammad Akil, on Tuesday made an appeal to the residents to show greater restraint and stay indoors, adding that the administration would be forced to enforce curfew in case the co-operation was not complete. He said that 33 people were booked under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, for plying unauthorised vehicles.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Gurugram increased to 10 with two more cases confirmed on Tuesday. A total of 232 samples have been taken so far and the results for 50 are awaited. As many as 172 are negative.

Curtail movement

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Akil said the movement of vehicles on the highway was just 1% and around 2-3% on the internal roads, but made a request to the residents to further curtail their movement for their own safety. “If we found the cooperation is not complete we will be forced to order curfew under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The authorities don’t want any such step to be taken like in Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh. We want our people to have minimum sufferings,” said Mr. Akil.

He said the crime rate had also gone down drastically over the past few days and only 10%-15% cases were registered compared to earlier days. He said that he wanted it to reduce further.

Mr. Akil said that authorities had little difficulties in implementing the lockdown directions since in many cases, the industries required time for shut down and domestic helps were also allowed in some cases as the elderly needed a support system.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri has also decided to address the residents live through the Facebook account of the district administration at 8 p.m. everyday and also take the questions of the residents.