Gurugram residents turn weekend farmers in quest for respite from city life

March 10, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Gurugram

Not very far from Gurugram’s busy Vatika Chowk intersection on Sohna Road, Sharad Garg and his friends, all in their 50s, sit around a single-stove burner under a guava tree on a farm on a Sunday afternoon, cooking vegetarian biryani.

One of the friends, Ravish Kannojia, a retired IT professional, insists that it is no “ordinary” biryani, since all the vegetables are organic and have been sourced fresh from the farm. Taken on a lease from Green Leaf India — the only Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) that leases out land in Gurugram — to grow vegetables for personal consumption, this little parcel of agricultural land in Gurugram’s Teekli village has become a favourite weekend getaway for the four friends for the past three years.

Simple set-up

Green Leaf India, on its website, describes itself as a “community organic farming” space which brings together members who are growing their own organic vegetables on their leased out “mini-farms”.

Sanyogita, the FPO’s manager, explains the simple set-up. “The 3.5-acre plot of land is divided further into plots of 600 sq. yards each, and given out on leases. The families who lease them are charged ₹35,000 per month on a six-month lease, which includes all input costs as well as the wages of the farm labourer couple who takes care of everything, from sowing to harvesting. Thus, the families need not make any additional effort to grow vegetables, but of course, they are free to visit and participate if they want to,” she says.

“We are a new breed of farmers — the urban farmers,” quips one of the four friends, Harsh Anand, a software professional. For him, this concept of self-farming means more than just eating chemical-free produce. “It feels good to relax in the lap of nature after a hectic week. It de-stresses me,” he says, as his friends nod in agreement.

Mr. Kannojia adds that his pet, a 13-year-old black labrador called Kai, is also fond of these outings to the farm, and tags along every time he leaves for the village. The winters especially, say the friends, are a boon for the four of them, who are avid bird watchers. Various species of birds dot the farm at the time, Mr. Kannojia says.

A better lifestyle

Meanwhile, the Saxenas, an elderly couple living in Gurugram, have placed their relative — a general manager in an automobile firm — as a partner in the lease to make the deal “financially viable”. “We can’t grow everything on this land. It depends on the climate and season. We still need to buy fruit and some vegetables from the market,” says 69-year-old Sharad Saxena, an IIT graduate.

A strong proponent of “sustainable living”, Mr. Saxena says that the benefits of good health and the apparent savings on medical bills lead him to believe that the land lease is not a bad deal. “It’s about cultivating a certain lifestyle. We need to keep that in mind, too,” he says.

For his wife Hema, a doctorate in geomorphology, the “trust factor” overrides the cost component. Holding a bunch of fresh radishes just uprooted from the ground, Hema joins the conversation to add that she does not trust the big firms’ claims of “organic” vegetables, and instead prefers to grow her own.

For Shivangi, a young lead engineer at a multinational corporation, the weekend visit to the farm along with her husband Anupam, a software professional, is an opportunity to soak in the sunlight, and for her four-year-old daughter Aadya to play in the soil. “We hope to get in some vitamin D this way, so that Aadya can develop better immunity,” laughs Shivangi, sitting on a plastic bag on her plot.

The couple has been engaged in self-farming before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Instead of distributing sweets on special occasions, we now gift farm-grown vegetables to our neighbours, friends and relatives. It earns goodwill and helps us save a little. We have also cut down on outings to restaurants and come here instead,” adds the 27-year-old. Sometimes, when the couple is not able to visit the farm, they get their organically-grown vegetables delivered home using online delivery service apps.

Although the concept of growing one’s own vegetables by taking land on lease was first mooted by the Haryana Horticulture Deputy Director Deen Mohammed in a Resident Welfare Association meet back in 2016, the district administration had stayed out of the practice as it would have involved much legal hassle. Mr. Mohammed, however, visits the farm on weekends in his personal capacity to interact with the families. “Besides offering a healthy lifestyle, it also offers an experience of owning a ‘farmhouse’ to middle-class families at a nominal cost,” he says, enlisting yet another benefit of self-farming.

