Gurugram reports first COVID-19 case

GURUGRAM

17 March 2020 01:35 IST

Woman had returned from Malaysia on March 12

In the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Haryana, a 29-year-old woman in Gurugram has tested positive for the virus. She had returned from Malaysia on March 12.

The media bulletin released by the Haryana Health Department on Monday confirmed that one positive case has been reported from Gurugram. As per the report available on the department’s website, 66 samples have been sent for examination till date, out of which one was found positive and 54 negative. Results for 11 samples is awaited.

Dr. Rampraskash, Civil Hospital (Gurugram) told The Hindu that the woman, a resident of Gurugram, had gone to Malaysia for a personal visit and her samples were taken on her return to India on March 12. “She is asymptomatic and admitted to a hospital. She works in a private firm in Gurugram. All her colleagues have been examined and have tested negative,” he added.

In Haryana, 2,992 persons are being kept under observation. and out of them 2,957 with travel history to affected countries are asymptomatic, as per the Health Department website.

Further, 35 passengers with travel history from affected countries were admitted to hospitals out of which 29 have been discharged as their result was negative.

However, as per protocol, they are still under surveillance at home.