Gurugram Police ties up with Google for traffic updates

The Gurugram traffic police have tied up with Google maps for dissemination of traffic related information in real time for public use.

The information such as planned road closures, diversions, traffic alerts regarding road crash etc. is now shared by Gurugram traffic police with Google maps. Based on the information shared by the traffic police, Google maps immediately updates the information on its public maps. For instance, if traffic police plans to close a particular road on a particular date and at a particular time for a proposed marathon, then this information is passed on to Google maps in advance. Google maps then shows the road as closed and automatically redirects the commuters to alternate roads.

This mechanism has been tested on numerous occasions and was found to be working effectively, said a press statement issued by the Gurugram police.

Hassle-free travel

Similarly, if an accident takes place on a particular road, then this information is relayed to Google maps in real time and commuters who are stuck in the resulting traffic jam can see on Google maps that the congestion is being caused due to a road accident ahead.

The basic idea behind this arrangement is to prompt commuters to make intelligent choices in order to make their commuting experience hassle-free.

Earlier, traffic police had to force people to take alternate routes whenever road closures occurred. But now, with people having access to information in real time, they can plan their travel judiciously.