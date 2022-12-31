Gurugram police solve more cases than last year, crimes against women dip

December 31, 2022 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Gurugram

Crimes against women in the Millennium City saw a marginal decline this year compared with 2021 and the percetage of cases solved, including murder and snatching, improved, according to Gurugram Police data.

Sharing details of criminal cases, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preetpal Sangwan told The Hindu that cases of rape and molestation filed in the district fell from 220 and 234 last year to 187 and 214 in 2022, respectively. Similarly, cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act decreased from 204 a year ago to 161.

He added that the police focused on street crimes in 2022, identifying vulnerable areas and increasing patrolling, which helped bring down crimes against women.

Six ‘Durga Shakti’ PCR vans with women officers were deployed across the district, a special ‘Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force’ was set up and special camps were organised in educational institutions and industrial units to spread awareness about the Haryana government’s ‘Durga App’. Besides, Chief Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated the ‘Smart E-Beat’ system on July 25 and 1,145 cameras, including 750 fixed cameras, were installed in the city this year to improve policing.

Though murder cases rose from 75 to 88, those of robbery and dacoity remained almost unchanged this year at 64 and 15 as against 63 and 16 in 2021, respectively, as per the data. However, instances of snatching increased from 170 the past year to 216.

Mr. Sangwan said the percentage of solved cases has risen substantially. “While only 46% cases of snatching were solved last year, this year we managed to arrest the accused in 63% cases. Almost all cases of chain snatching were solved, though the accused mostly remained at large in cases of mobile snatching. Similarly, all 15 cases of dacoity this year have been solved. The solved rate of murder cases remained more than 80% in both years,” he added.

In 2022, Gurugram Police arrested 22 criminals carrying cash rewards, 16 gangsters and 800 proclaimed offenders. Moreover, 357 criminals who had jumped bail were arrested as against 128 last year. The police registered 354 cases under the Arms Act and seized 395 country-made pistols, six revolvers, 277 cartridges and four knives. As many as 162 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 464 kilograms of marijuana was seized.

Of the 62,849 complaints the police received through different channels, including the CM Window grievance redressal system, they claimed to have resolved 47,741.

The traffic police issued 7,33,933 challans for various violations and collected ₹15.12 crore as fine. Adhering to the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal on pollution, the police impounded 1,458 vehicles older than 10 and 15 years.