Gurugram police get Unitech MDs’ custody

Almost two weeks after the Delhi Police arrested real estate investment company Unitech Ltd.’s Managing Directors Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, the Economic Offences Wing of the Gurugram Police on Monday took the two on remand for five days. Earlier in the day, a Delhi court had granted them interim bail of three months in the cheating case registered in connection with a real estate project in Gurugram’s Sector 70.

Housing project

Confirming the remand, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Manish Sehgal, said: “The two were produced before a local court in Gurugram by the Tihar jail staff in connection with a production warrant of the Gurugram Police. The duo was then remanded to police custody till April 15. The two are wanted in several criminal cases in Gurugram.”

Sanjay and Ajay were arrested for allegedly failing to complete the Gurugram project in time and not having valid permissions from competent authorities before starting the project, the police said.

They are also accused of duping people and have around 95 complaints against them for committing fraud to the tune of ₹35 crore. They were granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹70 lakh with a surety of a like amount.