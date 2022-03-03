Gurugram Police announces ₹1 lakh reward for clue in triple murder case

Manager and two employees of a CNG pump station were stabbed to death on February 28

The Gurugram police on Wednesday announced ₹1 lakh reward for any credible information leading to the arrest of the culprits involved in the murder of three employees of a compressed natural gas pump station at Sector 31 here.

The police, in a press statement, said the identity of the informers would be kept secret.

The manager and two employees of the CNG pump station at Sector 31 off busy NH-48 were brutally stabbed to death in the early hours of February 28. The police have ruled out robbery as motive since the sale proceeds were found intact.

Pump owner Prashant Gulati had found his manager Pushpender Singh and attendant Naresh dead in a pool of blood in the office at the filling station after he received a call from the police about the incident. Pump operator Bhupender, trying to reach out for help after he was attacked, was found dead at the adjoining petrol pump. All three had multiple stab wounds.

The assailants had turned off the CCTV cameras and lights at the filling station before committing the murders.

The CCTV footage from the adjoining petrol pump has now emerged showing the injured Bhupender collapsing before he could reach out to the staff for help. The police have scrutinised the footage from several CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood, but failed to find any clue.