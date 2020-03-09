Gurugram offices cancel events, allow staff to work from home

From allowing their employees to work from home or cancelling events involving mass gatherings to ensuring proper hygiene inside the office premises, the corporate companies in the Millennium City have been gearing up to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the National Capital Region over the past week.

2 cases in Gurugram

So far, two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gurugram.

Conceding that the spread of the deadly disease had thrown several challenges to the business community, including the cancellation of travels across the world, Chief Executive Officer, Nagarro, an IT service firm in Udyog Vihar, Manas Fuloria, said his company had told the employees to work from home in case they felt the need to do so, and the attendance in the office had dropped to meagre 20-30 % towards the end of this past week.

Mr. Fuloria also said that as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the company indefinitely postponed its annual event slated for March-end.

Though satisfied with the efforts of the government and the district administration in handling the situation, Mr. Fuloria, feared the number of infected persons could be far more than what the official figures were suggesting and expressed apprehension that the situation, if allowed to continue for long, would have financial implications.

A spokesperson of WeWork, a real estate company providing co-working spaces, said that they were monitoring the situation closely and had implemented mandatory and precautionary measures across all their operations, in accordance with guidance from the WHO and local health authorities. “The company also has a mandatory 14-day work from home policy for any employee who have recently returned from places where the disease has spread, as well as those who exhibit flu-like symptoms, such as respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath or other breathing difficulties. WeWork members have been made aware of these policies and encouraged to adhere to the same guidelines for the sake of health and safety of the people in our workspaces,” said the spokesperson

Amandeep Jindal, building manager, AlphaCorp, said they had planned to organise a fitness session as an employee engagement activity at Golf View Tower Sector 42, but due to the “threat” that COVID-19 has posed they decided to call off the session. He added that hand sanitisers were placed at common areas on the premises as a precautionary measure.

Anu Khanna, vice president, facility management at Pioneer Urban Facility Management, said: “We have distributed masks to all the staff. In addition to this, we have strategically installed hand sanitisers at commercial buildings. We are also sanitising the lifts and common areas every few hours.”