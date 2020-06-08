Delhi

Gurugram nodal officer holds meeting

Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited chief executive officer Sonal Goel, also nodal officer for healthcare management facilities in the district, on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the management of various private hospitals on providing data over bed availability, fee charged and setting up of separate counters for COVID-19 patients.

Ms. Goel, in separate meetings with around 30 hospitals, stressed that data with regard to the number of beds and patients as per the proforma required updation twice in a day and would be real-time.

In case the portal was not updated, the responsibility should be fixed. The participants were informed about the directives of the district government of not refusing treatment to COVID-19 patients.

It was also suggested that any specific assistance that hospitals required from administration may also be asked for. The significance of these talking points was to take inputs from hospitals to tackle the pandemic and to involve them in the process. While 13 hospitals participated in the first half scheduled around noon, the second half of the virtual meeting 30 minutes later was attended by 15 hospitals.

