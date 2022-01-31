Gurugram namaz case: SC agrees to immediately list contempt plea against Haryana officials

NEW DELHI

The petition drew attention to December 3 and claimed how a large group of people were chanting communally divisive slogans at sites of namaz.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Monday agreed to immediately list for hearing a petition to initiate contempt action against Haryana authorities for not reining in ‘hooligans’ who have created an ‘atmosphere of communal hatred and terror’ for worshippers offering Friday prayers in Gurugram.

The petition, filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, was mentioned by senior advocate Indira Jaising for urgent hearing.

"I will look into it and put it up before an appropriate Bench immediately," the CJI, who was heading a three-judge Bench, addressed Ms. Jaising.

The petition condemned the inaction of the Haryana officials in violation of a Supreme Court judgment of 2018, which mandated that authorities should not be either silent spectators or tolerate communal violence and should use the law against hate crimes.

The petition said the malicious attacks and false narratives on the Friday prayers were made through social media platforms.

It said the prayers were held in the open “due to compulsion”. However, its conduct was portrayed as illegal and “some sort of encroachment”.

The petition said the objections to the prayers had grown louder and more frequent. The police had not intervened despite complaints made.

It has sought action against the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of Haryana.

"While a considerable number of police forces were present, despite the same videos emerged clearly showing such persons as having no fear of law. The police reportedly detained some persons from the mob, but the same were subsequently let off the same day," the plea has stated.