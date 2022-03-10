Gurugram MP targets Haryana CM 

March 10, 2022 01:22 IST

Many projects pending, says Rao Inderjit; completed list far longer, retorts Lal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal yet again found himself at the receiving end of verbal attack by Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday at an event to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various road and flyovers projects on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, were present on the occasion.

When Mr. Singh reminded the Chief Minister that several projects in his constituency were lying pending for years, the latter retorted that the list of completed projects was far longer.

Known for his direct and veiled attacks on the Chief Minister at public platforms on several occasions earlier, Mr. Singh, addressing the gathering at Panchgaon here, said several announcements made by Mr. Lal since his first term as Chief Minister in 2014 were still pending. Enumerating the incomplete projects, the Union Minister said the announcements for an engineering college in Kukrola, a government college in Manesar, a sports stadium in Wazirabad and the construction of a civil hospital in Gurugram, despite three waves of COVId-19, were pending for years.

Mr. Singh added that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram had recommended twice over the past decade to name the bio-diversity park on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road after his father Rao Birender Singh, but both the Congress and the BJP governments had not cleared the proposal.

The Union Minister said the locals would sometimes ask him whether he gets along well with the Chief Minister or not. “I am willing to work with you, but you too need to walk half the distance,” said Mr. Singh, referring to the Chief Minister.

Mr. Lal, during his address, replied by saying that the Minister mentioned about the pending projects alone, but not about the projects having already completed. The Chief Minister said that 90% of the announced projects were completed, and only 10% were left.

Responding to Mr. Singh’s remark to “walk half the distance” to him, the Chief Minister said he offered to join hands with him to complete the rest of the projects.

Foundation stone laid

Mr. Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 19 projects on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, falling in Haryana and Rajasthan, worth ₹1,407 crore to decongest the road and reduce travel time. The projects include a U-turn underpass near Ambience Mall, flyovers at Bilaspur, Bawal and Kapriwas and bypass to Bhiwadi from Dharuhera, among others.