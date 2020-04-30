Gurugram issues orders barring cross-border movement to curb spread of COVID-19

A day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said the government had taken the “tough decision” to seal its borders with Delhi to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Gurugram District administration issued orders barring cross-border movement, except for essential commodities vehicles, ambulances and Central government officials. The orders will come into force from 10 a.m. on May 1.

The District Magistrates of Jhajjar, Sonipat and Faridabad also revised their earlier orders restricting the cross-border movement to issue similar directions. With 156 COVID-19 cases, the four districts bordering Delhi account for 46% of the total cases in Haryana. Faridabad with 53 cases also recorded the first COVID-19 death on Wednesday. The district has reported seven new cases in a single day.

The four-page orders stated that despite the lockdown efforts there were still cases of COVID-19 with the contact history traced to cross-border sources.

As per the directions, commuting across the border would not be allowed and those who need to travel for work daily should make accommodation arrangements at their respective workplaces. The movement, except in case of exemptions, is allowed only with specific permission granted by the office of the Deputy Magistrate. However, even in case of exemptions, the installation of Aarogya Setu application is mandatory, besides thermal and symptomatic screening at the border. District Magistrate (Gurugram) Amit Khatri said mediapersons were not exempted under the orders.

3 more test positive

Meanwhile, two nurses at Medanta Hospital and another woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram taking the total number of cases to 57. A total of 5,857 samples have been taken so far in the district and the results for 301 are awaited.

The district has 19 active cases. With 18 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, Jhajjar has 24 cases. Sonipat has 25 cases so far.