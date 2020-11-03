Gurugram issues 13-point advisory for festive season

Administration asks people to celebrate at home, calls surge in new cases alarming

With Gurugram registering around 500 new COVID-19 cases daily for the past few days, the district administration on Tuesday issued an advisory for the festive season and asked people to “celebrate with family at home” and not step out.

Issuing a 13-point advisory, the district administration said the trend of positive cases in Gurugram is “quite alarming”.

It added that the district recorded 250-300 cases on average for the first 20 days in October, but the number of average cases per day jumped to 300-400 from October 21-30.

Surge in cases

“Over the past three days, the surge in the number of cases is quite alarming with 498 cases on October 31 and 529 the next day,” said a press statement issued by the district administration.

Gurugram recorded 398 and 460 cases on November 2 and 3, respectively.

The administration said the number of cases is expected to increase over the next fortnight. The number of tests has also been increased in Gurugram with focus on RT-PCR testing. More than 3,000 RT-PCR tests are being conducted per day in the district.

Stating that the season is prone to respiratory diseases, common flu and other environmental pollutants causing diseases, the administration said festival events would not be allowed in containment zones and people above 60 years, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 have strictly are advised to stay at home.

‘No touch’

The administration said that staggered timings and restricted entries should be considered for fairs, exhibitions; symptomatic persons should not be allowed at public places; effective disinfection of surfaces must be ensured; “no touch” practice must be followed at all religious places; and face masks are mandatory.