November 29, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The 2023 Omega Trophy golf tournament was organised at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Monday.

The 18-hole tournament hosted by Swiss watchmaker Omega attracted seasoned golfers as well as enthusiasts, while the company launched its Seamaster Summer Blue collection of luxury timepieces.

The trophies to the men’s and women’s winners were given by Omega vice-president (sales) Fredric Nardin, Omega India brand head Sumit Sharma, and actor Abhishek Bachchan.